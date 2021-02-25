2 St. Louis officers hurt in chase after delivery vehicle stolen

ST. LOUIS — Two police officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries Thursday after their patrol cars were involved in an accident as they pursued an SUV that was stolen a day earlier from a Door Dash delivery driver, police said.

The Door Dash driver was delivering an order near the intersection of Itaska Street and Nebraska Avenue in the city's Mount Pleasant neighborhood Wednesday night when he was told to meet his customer in a nearby alley, police said.

An armed carjacker then stole his 2010 Ford Escape, authorities said.

Officers found the Escape just before 1 p.m. Thursday but its driver sped off when police tried to stop it, police said. The two marked patrol cars were involved in the accident as the chase continued, resulting in the officers being taken to a hospital for treatment.

The chase ended in the 4500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue and three people in the Escape were arrested after a brief foot chase, police said.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.