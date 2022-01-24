2 St. Louis officers, others taken to hospital after vehicle went "barreling" into them on I-64

ST. LOUIS — Two St. Louis police officers were among several people struck by a vehicle that went "barreling" into them Monday night on U.S. Highway 40 (Interstate 64) near St. Louis' central corridor, the department's chief said.

The officers were on westbound I-64 near Boyle Avenue handling a separate accident call around 6:30 p.m. when they were struck. Both were taken to Barnes-Jewish Hospital for treatment and were in pain but conscious, police Chief John Hayden said during a briefing outside the hospital.

One of the men was a probationary officer, and the other had been with the department for six years.

Two or three other people who were on the scene with the initial crash also were taken to a hospital, Hayden said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Hayden said the driver involved in the incident has been identified. It was unclear whether that person would be charged.

All nearby exits to the highway were still blocked off just before 10 p.m.

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.