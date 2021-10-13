 Skip to main content
2 suffer life-threatening injuries after car crashes into North County ravine
2 suffer life-threatening injuries after car crashes into North County ravine

Vehicle crash near Spanish Lake

Police investigators leave the scene of a vehicle accident on Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021, on Highway 367 just south of Lindbergh Boulevard in which a vehicle fell into a median ravine of Coldwater Creek. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a ravine in North County on Wednesday morning, police said. 

St. Louis County police said officers responded around 9:50 a.m. to Lewis and Clark Boulevard and Highway 67 to a report of a single-car crash. 

When they arrived, they found the car had fallen into a ravine off the road near Spanish Lake. Rescue crews retrieved three people inside the vehicle and sent them to area hospitals for emergency treatment. 

Police said the car was traveling southbound on Highway 67 just north of New Jamestown Road when it crashed. It is unclear what caused the incident. 

