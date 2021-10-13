2 suffer life-threatening injuries after car crashes into North County ravine

ST. LOUIS — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries after a car crashed into a ravine in North County on Wednesday morning, police said.

St. Louis County police said officers responded around 9:50 a.m. to Lewis and Clark Boulevard and Highway 67 to a report of a single-car crash.

When they arrived, they found the car had fallen into a ravine off the road near Spanish Lake. Rescue crews retrieved three people inside the vehicle and sent them to area hospitals for emergency treatment.

Police said the car was traveling southbound on Highway 67 just north of New Jamestown Road when it crashed. It is unclear what caused the incident.

Katie Kull • 314-340-8087 @KatieKull1 on Twitter kkull@post-dispatch.com