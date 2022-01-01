2 teen girls hit by stray bullets as St. Louis police receive 736 shots fired reports on New Year's Eve

ST. LOUIS — Four people, including two teen girls, were shot by stray bullets on New Year's Eve as St. Louis police received more than 700 reports of gunshots across the city.

A 15-year-old was struck in the arm around 6:10 p.m. near Natural Bridge Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard. She went to a hospital with a 39-year-old man who said he was driving east on Natural Bridge when he heard shots and felt pain in his back, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A 14-year-old was hit just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of Field Avenue. She said she was standing outside watching fireworks when she was hit in the arm by a falling bullet, police said.

A 41-year-old man also arrived at a hospital around 9 p.m. Friday after he was driving in the 8800 block of North Broadway, heard shots and felt pain, police said.

Police bolstered patrols on the holiday for a "Fun Without Guns" special detail. Authorities were called or received notifications from the automated Shotspotter gunshot detection system 736 times from 5 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

Last year, police received 542 such reports between 6 p.m. New Year's Eve and 2 a.m. New Year's Day. In 2019, there were 544 calls for shots fired during the same period.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.