2 teen girls hit by stray bullets as St. Louis police receive 736 shots fired reports on New Year's Eve
2 teen girls hit by stray bullets as St. Louis police receive 736 shots fired reports on New Year's Eve

ST. LOUIS — Four people, including two teen girls, were shot by stray bullets on New Year's Eve as St. Louis police received more than 700 reports of gunshots across the city. 

A 15-year-old was struck in the arm around 6:10 p.m. near Natural Bridge Avenue and Goodfellow Boulevard. She went to a hospital with a 39-year-old man who said he was driving east on Natural Bridge when he heard shots and felt pain in his back, police said. 

A 14-year-old was hit just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 7100 block of Field Avenue. She said she was standing outside watching fireworks when she was hit in the arm by a falling bullet, police said. 

A 41-year-old man also arrived at a hospital around 9 p.m. Friday after he was driving in the 8800 block of North Broadway, heard shots and felt pain, police said. 

Police bolstered patrols on the holiday for a "Fun Without Guns" special detail. Authorities were called or received notifications from the automated Shotspotter gunshot detection system 736 times from 5 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday.

Last year, police received 542 such reports between 6 p.m. New Year's Eve and 2 a.m. New Year's Day. In 2019, there were 544 calls for shots fired during the same period. 

Katie Kull covers public safety for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She previously wrote about local government for the Springfield News-Leader. In her spare time, you can find her cooking, riding horses or spending time outdoors.

