ST. CHARLES — Two teenage boys were arrested Sunday night and charged in the shooting death of a 15-year-old girl during an attempted robbery in St. Charles on Saturday evening.

St. Charles police say the shooting happened in a residential neighborhood near the intersection of Oak Avenue and Perry Street, just east of Lindenwood University’s campus.

Officers said they canvassed the area and identified the 17- and 16-year-old who they suspect shot the girl. They were arrested in St. Louis County.

Both teenagers were charged in St. Charles County Family Court with second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault and armed criminal action. Both are in custody in St. Charles County, police said. They have not been identified because they are in juvenile court.

A spokeswoman for St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar said his office has no authority on whether the family court seeks to try the two teens as adults. Lohmar's office would prosecute the case if the court certifies the teens as adult.

Police said they seized a 9mm Smith and Wesson, believed to be the handgun used in the shooting, from a house in St. Charles.

The girl was a passenger in a car driven by a 17-year-old boy. Both she and the driver were from Lake Saint Louis.

The driver told police the pair was told by the teenagers to meet them in the neighborhood, though police say the reason for the meeting is still under investigation. When they arrived, the two teenagers walked toward the car, announced a robbery and displayed a handgun that they eventually fired into the vehicle, striking the girl in her chest.

She died at St. Joseph's Hospital.

Authorities had not released the name of the girl who died as of Monday afternoon.