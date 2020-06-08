2 teens charged with murder in death of Granite City 18-year-old

EDWARDSVILLE — Two Edwardsville teens were charged with murder Monday in the June 5 death of a Granite City man.

Deandre J. Richardson, 17, of the 500 block of Ramey St., and Nicholas Rickman II, 16, of the 100 block of N. Main St., are each charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery. All charges are related to the same incident.

Granite City police responded to the 2500 block of Madison Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. Friday for a report of shots fired. There they found 18-year-old Sean D. Williams, of Granite City, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Williams was transferred to Gateway Regional Hospital in Granite City, where he was pronounced dead.

Ken Wojtowicz, lieutenant with the St. Louis Major Case Squad, said 23 investigators from 17 different agencies assisted Granite City police with the investigation.

Richardson and Rickman are each held on a $1 million bond.