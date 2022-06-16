2 teens killed in single-car accident in St. Peters

ST. LOUIS — Two teenage boys were killed around 2:40 a.m. Thursday in a single car accident in St. Peters.

While police have no released their names, they did confirm both 16-year-olds were students at Fort Zumwalt North High School.

Paramedics tried to save the teens, but both of them were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

The accident, on northbound Mid Rivers Mall Drive at Grand Teton Drive, closed Mid Rivers Mall Drive for several hours as officer investigated, according to Sgt. Melissa Doss with the St. Peters Police Department.

Doss said officers are working to determine what caused the 2011 Nissan Juke to crash. As of Thursday afternoon police did not know if alcohol or drugs were involved.

She said the investigation could take several weeks to complete.