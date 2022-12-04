2 teens shot and killed in separate St. Louis shootings

ST. LOUIS — A 14-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Saturday on a St. Louis residential street.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 5300 block of Northland Avenue around 7 p.m. Saturday and discovered the boy dead on a porch after being shot in the head, according to St. Louis police.

He was the second teen to die from gun violence on Saturday, according to police reports. A boy between the ages of 15 to 17 was shot and killed around 1:30 a.m. in the 400 block of North 10th Street downtown.

Police have not yet identified those killed.

The Northland Avenue shooting was also the second homicide Saturday night in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood in north St. Louis.

Around 5:30 p.m., a 38-year-old man was found shot and killed about a mile away, near the intersection of Goodfellow Boulevard and Maffitt Avenue.

Police urge anyone with information on the shooting to call detectives at 314-444-5371, or give an anonymous tip to possibly get a reward to CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Editor's note: This article has been updated Sunday at 1:45 p.m. to add the age of the victim on Northland and correct the age of the man shot and killed.