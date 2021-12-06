2 victims in separate St. Louis homicides identified by police

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified two men who were killed last week during shootings in the city.

William Bibbs, 20, of the 7800 block of Bandero Drive, was shot in the chest and found at the Fountains at Carondelet apartment complex in south city around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 30.

The following day around 8:10 a.m., Fontez Combs Jr., 20, of Madison, Illinois, was found in an alley of a building in the 2000 block of Angelica Street in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene.

St. Louis police are still looking for suspects in both cases.