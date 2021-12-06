 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 victims in separate St. Louis homicides identified by police
0 comments

2 victims in separate St. Louis homicides identified by police

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Police on Monday identified two men who were killed last week during shootings in the city. 

William Bibbs, 20, of the 7800 block of Bandero Drive, was shot in the chest and found at the Fountains at Carondelet apartment complex in south city around 3:30 p.m. Nov. 30. 

The following day around 8:10 a.m., Fontez Combs Jr., 20, of Madison, Illinois, was found in an alley of a building in the 2000 block of Angelica Street in the city's Hyde Park neighborhood. He had multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on scene. 

St. Louis police are still looking for suspects in both cases. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Page discusses how to prevent spread of omicron variant

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News