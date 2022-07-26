2 women die in crash after driver runs red light in south St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two women died this week after the driver of another vehicle ran a red light in south St. Louis County, police said.

The women were in the same vehicle when they were hit just after 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Telegraph Road. The scene was near Oakville Middle School.

The women were identified Tuesday as Lisa Driskell, 58, of the 3000 block of Arrowhead Point Drive and Reba Maxey, 79, of the 5900 block of Telegraph Road.

A 63-year-old woman driving a pickup truck ran the red light while traveling south on Telegraph Road. Driskell, the driver, turned north on Telegraph Road, and the two vehicles collided.

A 12-year-old in Driskell's vehicle was also taken to the hospital and released.

The woman driving the pickup truck was taken to the hospital for injuries that police do not believe are life-threatening.