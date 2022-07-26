 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

2 women die in crash after driver runs red light in south St. Louis County

  • 0

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two women died this week after the driver of another vehicle ran a red light in south St. Louis County, police said. 

The women were in the same vehicle when they were hit just after 8:30 a.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Telegraph Road. The scene was near Oakville Middle School. 

The women were identified Tuesday as Lisa Driskell, 58, of the 3000 block of Arrowhead Point Drive and Reba Maxey, 79, of the 5900 block of Telegraph Road.

A 63-year-old woman driving a pickup truck ran the red light while traveling south on Telegraph Road. Driskell, the driver, turned north on Telegraph Road, and the two vehicles collided.

A 12-year-old in Driskell's vehicle was also taken to the hospital and released. 

The woman driving the pickup truck was taken to the hospital for injuries that police do not believe are life-threatening. 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News