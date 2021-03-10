2-year-old girl dies from injuries in north St. Louis crash

ST. LOUIS — A 2-year-old girl died Tuesday from injuries suffered early in a crash early Saturday.
The girl's mother also died Saturday after the crash.
The toddler, Damonnie Hicks, and her mother, Domonique Hicks, 29, were passengers in a car that crashed about 12:30 a.m. Saturday at Riverview Boulevard and Halls Ferry Circle, near the edge of St. Louis' Baden neighborhood. They lived in the 9200 block of Halbrook Drive in Bellefontaine Neighbors.
Police say the car, a 2005 Chrysler PT Cruiser, was speeding south on Lewis and Clark Boulevard when it failed to stop at a stop sign, struck a curb and went airborne.
The driver, a 28-year-old man, was listed as stable at a hospital.
From staff reports
