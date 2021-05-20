2-year-old girl shot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 2-year-old girl was shot in the thigh Thursday evening in south St. Louis, police say.

The girl was shot just after 5:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Eichelberger Street and was taken to a hospital by private vehicle.

That block of Eichelberger is in the city's Bevo neighborhood.

Police did not provide details on the girl's condition. No other information was available Thursday night.

