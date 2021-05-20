 Skip to main content
2-year-old girl shot in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — A 2-year-old girl was shot in the thigh Thursday evening in south St. Louis, police say. 

The girl was shot just after 5:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Eichelberger Street and was taken to a hospital by private vehicle. 

That block of Eichelberger is in the city's Bevo neighborhood. 

Police did not provide details on the girl's condition. No other information was available Thursday night. 

Children injured or killed by gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021

Coverage of children (age 17 and younger) who were injured or killed in gunfire in the St. Louis area in 2021.

Read previous coverage from 2020

Read previous coverage from 2019

