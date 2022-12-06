2-year-old recovering from serious injuries after hit and run in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A driver fled the scene after hitting a 2-year-old on Tuesday, police say.

The incident happened shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the 2400 block of North and South Road. The area is unincorporated St. Louis County near the intersection of St. Charles Rock Road and Interstate 170.

The toddler is recovering at a hospital with serious injuries that police say were not life threatening.

Police described the getaway vehicle as a white Pontiac Grand Prix or Pontiac Grand Am.

The driver was headed north on North and South Road when it struck the child and kept going. It was last seen heading east on St. Charles Rock Road from North and South Road, police say.

Police have not release any additional details. They ask anyone with information to call 314-615-0111. Anonymous tipsters can call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).