 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
20-year-old identified as driver who died after Goodfellow Boulevard crash
0 comments

20-year-old identified as driver who died after Goodfellow Boulevard crash

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a man who died after a crash on Monday in the 1400 block of Goodfellow Boulevard. 

Oczavion Smith, 20, of Ferguson, was found just before noon Monday outside a heavily damaged vehicle in a vacant lot in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood, police said. 

Smith was driving at a high rate of speed south on Goodfellow Boulevard when he lost control of his 2008 Chevrolet Impala, police said. The vehicle ended up in the vacant lot, rolled over several times and Smith was ejected.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. 

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Chat Room: What one policy change would make Missouri a better place?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News