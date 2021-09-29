20-year-old identified as driver who died after Goodfellow Boulevard crash

ST. LOUIS — Police on Tuesday identified a man who died after a crash on Monday in the 1400 block of Goodfellow Boulevard.

Oczavion Smith, 20, of Ferguson, was found just before noon Monday outside a heavily damaged vehicle in a vacant lot in the Hamilton Heights neighborhood, police said.

Smith was driving at a high rate of speed south on Goodfellow Boulevard when he lost control of his 2008 Chevrolet Impala, police said. The vehicle ended up in the vacant lot, rolled over several times and Smith was ejected.

He was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

