2020 shooting of St. Louis officer leads to charges against three people still on the run

ST. LOUIS — Three people still on the run were charged this week in the shooting of an officer in 2020, court documents show.

The three have been charged by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office with two counts each of assault and armed criminal action. A judge on Friday issued warrants for LaVonte White and Marques Cannon, both 25, and Breonna White, 23.

The charges stem from an attempted traffic stop near the 1400 block of East Prairie Avenue on Sept. 13, 2020. Instead of stopping for officers, who were in a marked police vehicle with its lights on, the three fled and began shooting at officers, charging documents said.

One of the bullets went through the windshield of the police vehicle, striking one of the officers in the shoulder, charging documents said. The officer was treated and released from a hospital that night.

Hours after the shooting, police said they found the suspects' vehicle, but no guns were inside.

Cannon, of Riverview, is also facing an unrelated robbery charge, court records show, and Breonna White, of St. Louis, is facing an unrelated charge for delivery of a controlled substance.

LaVonte White's address is listed in unincorporated St. Louis County.

