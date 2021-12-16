 Skip to main content
21-year-old man shot to death in St. Louis County
Updated at 6:30 p.m. with the shooting victim's name and age.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — A 21-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday night south of Interstate 70 near North Hanley Road.

Damon Mason was found about 9:20 p.m. in the 8800 block of Torii Drive, in unincorporated St. Louis County, county police Sgt. Tracy Panus said Thursday. Mason, of the 600 block of Royal Avenue in Ferguson, died at a hospital, police said. 

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call investigators at 636-529-8210 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

