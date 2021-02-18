22 high-risk St. Louis jail inmates being vaccinated Thursday

ST. LOUIS — Twenty-two inmates in St. Louis jails who have been identified as at high risk for coronavirus complications due to age or health conditions are being vaccinated Thursday, an official said.

Mayoral spokesman Jacob Long said 65 men and women fall into the high-risk category, but only 22 have so far consented to receive the vaccine.

High-risk inmates in the St. Louis County jail have already been vaccinated. The Federal Bureau of Prisons said it had administered 17,189 doses as of Jan. 15, leading to the full vaccination of 1,051 inmates and 1,027 staff, and the partial vaccination of 5,457 inmates and 7,576 staff.

Although vaccine shortages have resulted in high demand, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says jail and prison inmates are at higher risk of contracting the virus due to their inability to socially distance and take other measures to protect against outbreaks.

Jail inmates and advocates complained after a recent riot at the St. Louis City Justice Center that inmates have not been adequately protected from the coronavirus at the two St. Louis jails, but officials have rejected those claims as unfounded.

