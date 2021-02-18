22 high-risk St. Louis jail inmates receive vaccinations

Updated at 4:50 p.m. Thursday with more information.

ST. LOUIS — Twenty-two inmates in St. Louis jails who have been identified as at high risk for coronavirus complications due to age or health conditions were vaccinated Thursday, an official said.

Mayoral spokesman Jacob Long said 65 men and women fall into the high-risk category, but only 22 have so far consented to receive the vaccine.

High-risk inmates at St. Louis County jail have already been vaccinated. The Federal Bureau of Prisons said it had administered 17,189 doses as of Jan. 15, leading to the full vaccination of 1,051 inmates and 1,027 staff, and the partial vaccination of 5,457 inmates and 7,576 staff.

Illinois officials have said they were going to begin vaccinating inmates this week.

About 8,000 state prisoners in Missouri, or more than one-third of the prison population, are eligible for the vaccine. Nearly 6,000 said they want to be vaccinated, Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said in an email. But no doses have yet been made available for inmates, she said Thursday.