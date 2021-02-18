22 high-risk St. Louis jail inmates receive vaccinations

Updated at 4:50 p.m. Thursday with more information.
ST. LOUIS — Twenty-two inmates in St. Louis jails who have been identified as at high risk for coronavirus complications due to age or health conditions were vaccinated Thursday, an official said.
Mayoral spokesman Jacob Long said 65 men and women fall into the high-risk category, but only 22 have so far consented to receive the vaccine.
High-risk inmates at St. Louis County jail have already been vaccinated. The Federal Bureau of Prisons said it had administered 17,189 doses as of Jan. 15, leading to the full vaccination of 1,051 inmates and 1,027 staff, and the partial vaccination of 5,457 inmates and 7,576 staff.
Illinois officials have said they were going to begin vaccinating inmates this week.
About 8,000 state prisoners in Missouri, or more than one-third of the prison population, are eligible for the vaccine. Nearly 6,000 said they want to be vaccinated, Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said in an email. But no doses have yet been made available for inmates, she said Thursday.
Pojmann said infections have "plummeted" in prisons, with 0.2% of the prison population currently infected. She said nearly all of those cases are in facilities where people first enter the prison system from local jails.
Officials test wastewater in all facilities twice a week as one method of detecting the presence of the virus, she said.
The St. Louis NAACP in a statement Thursday said it had filed complaints with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office for Civil Rights and the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division over the state's failure to vaccinate eligible detainees.
Although vaccine shortages have resulted in high demand, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says jail and prison inmates are at higher risk of contracting the virus due to their inability to socially distance and take other measures to protect against outbreaks.
Jail inmates and advocates complained after a recent riot at the St. Louis City Justice Center that inmates have not been adequately protected from the coronavirus at the two St. Louis jails, but officials have rejected those claims as unfounded.