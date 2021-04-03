 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
22-year-old man killed in Warren County accident
0 comments

22-year-old man killed in Warren County accident

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WARREN COUNTY — A 22-year-old Troy man was killed early Saturday when he was thrown out of his pickup truck as it went off a road and started to flip over, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

Jacob R. Pietzman was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 3 a.m., the patrol said.

The patrol report said Pietzman was southbound on Bell Road, north of Poor Boy Ranch Road, when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. His Ford F250 crossed the center line, went off the left side of the road, went into a ditch and started to overturn. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the report said.

The pickup was totaled.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Former president of the Ethical Society of Police reacts to verdict in Luther Hall case

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports