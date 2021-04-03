22-year-old man killed in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY — A 22-year-old Troy man was killed early Saturday when he was thrown out of his pickup truck as it went off a road and started to flip over, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.

The patrol report said Pietzman was southbound on Bell Road, north of Poor Boy Ranch Road, when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. His Ford F250 crossed the center line, went off the left side of the road, went into a ditch and started to overturn. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the report said.