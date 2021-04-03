22-year-old man killed in Warren County crash

WARREN COUNTY — A 22-year-old Troy man was killed early Saturday when he was thrown out of his pickup truck as it went off a road and started to flip over, the Missouri Highway Patrol said.
Jacob R. Pietzman was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 3 a.m., the patrol said.
The patrol report said Pietzman was southbound on Bell Road, north of Poor Boy Ranch Road, when he failed to negotiate a curve to the right. His Ford F250 crossed the center line, went off the left side of the road, went into a ditch and started to overturn. He was not wearing a seatbelt, the report said.
The pickup was totaled.
