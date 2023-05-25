Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. LOUIS — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in an alley Thursday morning in the city's Penrose neighborhood.

Erik Alford-Smith was shot in the head around 11 a.m. in the 4800 block of Margaretta Avenue. Police found Alford-Smith nearby in the alley of the 4800 block of Farlin Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the homicide may contact police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

Editor's note: This story was updated Saturday afternoon with information about the victim.