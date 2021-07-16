22-year-old St. Louis man dies following crash on River Des Peres Boulevard

ST. LOUIS — A 22-year-old man died early Friday after his pickup truck left the road, struck a concrete barrier and landed upside down on rocks near River Des Peres, police said.

The crash happened around 12:15 a.m. near the intersection of River Des Peres Boulevard and Parkway Lane in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

Police said an ambulance transported Vincent Drago, of the 4000 block of Healy Court in St. Louis, to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

It was unclear what caused the crash. An investigation is continuing.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 3 months