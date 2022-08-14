23-year-old hit by SUV, killed in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — A 23-year-old man was pronounced dead late Saturday night after he was hit by an SUV on state Highway 79 north of Vomund Road.
State troopers said Dylan Krenek, 23, of O'Fallon, was walking in the middle of the highway when he was struck.
Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene at 11:23 p.m.
The driver of the SUV wasn't injured in the accident. Troopers didn't say why Krenek was walking in the road.
From staff reports
