Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

ST. LOUIS — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting Saturday night in the Baden neighborhood, police said.

Tyler Robinson, 23, was shot around 10:12 p.m. in the 8800 block of North Broadway, police said.

He was transported to Barnes-Jewish Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Other details were not immediately available Sunday morning.

The shooting was one of several police say took place in north St. Louis late Saturday night and early Sunday:

• A 30-year-old male was shot in the back in the 2800 block of North Vandeventer at about 10:11 p.m.

• A 56-year-old male arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen at around 10:19 p.m. The shooting took place near the intersection of Bishop P.L. Scott and Cottage avenues. The victim was listed in critical/stable condition, police said.

• A male arrived an area hospital after being shot in the leg at about 3:46 a.m. Sunday. The location of the assault was unknown.

• A 44-year-old man was shot in the back near the intersection of Minnesota Avenue and Chippewa Street, shortly after noon Sunday, police said.

Updated at 1:15 p.m. Sunday.