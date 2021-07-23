 Skip to main content
24-year-old arrested for April murder on Chouteau Avenue
24-year-old arrested for April murder on Chouteau Avenue

ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old man was charged and arrested Friday for an April murder in the city's Peabody Darst Webbe neighborhood. 

Carlos Young, of the 3000 block of Lafayette Avenue, is accused of shooting and killing 28-year-old Eric Rogers around 9:45 a.m. April 27 on Chouteau Avenue near South 14th Street. 

Carlos Young

Carlos Young was arrested in connection with the April 27, 2021, fatal shooting of Eric Rogers in St. Louis, police said

Court documents say an "unusually colored" green Pontiac G6 pulled up near Rogers while he crossed the street and an occupant shot him in the head. 

Investigators used identifying information about the car, including its color, a temporary license plate and missing hubcap, to figure out that Young was involved in buying it and had regular access to driving it, according to court documents. 

In an interview, Young admitted to regularly driving the car but said he was at work at the time of the shooting. Further investigation revealed he was not at work that day, officials said. 

Young is facing charges of second-degree murder and armed criminal action.  

Sports