 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

24-year-old fatally shot in south St. Louis

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest Saturday evening in south St. Louis city, according to police.

The incident took place around 6:30 p.m., on the 4400 block of Michigan Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. The victim was taken to SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital and pronounced dead.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News