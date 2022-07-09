24-year-old fatally shot in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest Saturday evening in south St. Louis city, according to police.
The incident took place around 6:30 p.m., on the 4400 block of Michigan Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood. The victim was taken to SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital and pronounced dead.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors.
Annika Merrilees
business reporter
