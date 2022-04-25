24-year-old man shot, killed in north St. Louis

Updated Monday morning with the identity of the man who died.

ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old man died Sunday following a shooting, according to police.

Jeffrey Davis was shot in the stomach and chest around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, in the BP Gas Station parking lot in the 2000 block of North Florissant.

He was brought to an area hospital and pronounced dead.

Police released few details about the shooting Sunday morning. That block of North Florissant is the dividing line between the St. Louis Place and Old North St. Louis neighborhoods.

Davis lived in the 5800 block of Roosevelt Place.

