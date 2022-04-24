 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
24-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old man died Sunday following a shooting, according to police.

The incident took place around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, in the 2000 block of North Florissant.

The victim was shot in the stomach and chest. He was brought to an area hospital and pronounced deceased.

Police released few details about the shooting Sunday morning. That block of North Florissant is the dividing line between the St. Louis Place and Old North St. Louis neighborhoods.

