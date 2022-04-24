24-year-old shot, killed in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — A 24-year-old man died Sunday following a shooting, according to police.

The incident took place around 1:40 a.m. on Sunday, in the 2000 block of North Florissant.

The victim was shot in the stomach and chest. He was brought to an area hospital and pronounced deceased.

Police released few details about the shooting Sunday morning. That block of North Florissant is the dividing line between the St. Louis Place and Old North St. Louis neighborhoods.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.