25-year-old fatally shot in south St. Louis

Updated at 2 p.m. Sunday with more details from police.

ST. LOUIS — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest Saturday evening in a south St. Louis home, according to police.

Police were called about 6:30 p.m. to the 4400 block of Michigan Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

They then found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the chest. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The homeowner was taken into custody for questioning and released pending further investigation, St. Louis police said Sunday.

Police had not publicly identified the victim by Sunday afternoon.

St. Louis police ask anyone with information to call the homicide division directly at 314-444-5371. Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.