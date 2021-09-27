27-year-old woman killed in Interstate 70 shooting

Update: This story was updated Monday afternoon with the name of the woman who was killed.

ST. LOUIS — A woman was killed and another person was hospitalized after a shooting on Interstate 70 in north St. Louis on Saturday.

Officers found Kala Taylor, 27, of the 5000 block of Raymond Street, in a vehicle near the Madison Street exit with multiple gunshot wounds just after 11:20 p.m. Saturday. She was taken to the hospital and died Sunday from her injuries.

Another victim, a 29-year-old man, was privately transported to the hospital where he was listed in critical/stable condition, police said. Three other people at the scene, all in their mid-20s, were not injured.

Homicide detectives are investigating, police said.

No other details were disclosed.

Anyone with information can call the city’s homicide division at 314-444-5371. Those who wish to remain anonymous and are interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.