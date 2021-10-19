3 charged after Illinois woman found dead, dismembered in southeast Missouri

BOLLINGER COUNTY, Mo. — Prosecutors last week charged three people in connection with the death, dismemberment and attempt to hide the body of a missing Illinois woman.

Bollinger County Sheriff's deputies were contacted Thursday by family members of 21-year-old Brianna Roberts. They said she was last seen at a home near Glen Allen, Missouri, with two people, Kaitlyn Morgan and Eric Nanney, court documents said.

Deputies had been to the home the day before over a "dispute," so they called Morgan, who showed up at the sheriff's office around 3 p.m. Thursday to give a statement.

Morgan initially told investigators she and Nanney had dropped Roberts off in Illinois but later recanted, saying Roberts had been shot and stabbed multiple times by Nanney before he dragged her body behind the house, court documents state.

Investigators searched the home and found Roberts' body roughly 300 feet from the back door. Deputies observed multiple gunshot wounds and at least 20 stab wounds, and the body had been dismembered.

Deputies also found a gun and a folding knife with blood on them and what appeared to be burnt remains, according to court documents.