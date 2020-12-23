3 charged in case of missing East St. Louis man whose shooting was caught on doorbell camera

EAST ST. LOUIS — Two men were charged Wednesday with kidnapping an East St. Louis man whose shooting was caught on a doorbell camera.

Kein W. Eastman, 36, was kidnapped from a home in the 1700 block of North 43rd Street in East St. Louis on Aug. 13 by a man who thought Eastman stole his "grillz," or decorative mouthpiece, Nicholas Manns of the Illinois State Police wrote in charging documents.

Manns is director of the Public Safety Enforcement Group, a new unit aimed at investigating violent crime in East St. Louis.

Eastman was taken at gunpoint by Kenwyn L. Frazier, 36, to an apartment in the 1200 block of Kansas Avenue in East St. Louis where he'd been earlier in the day, Manns wrote. Frazier believed Eastman took his mouthpiece but Eastman denied stealing anything, Manns wrote.

Police obtained recordings from the apartment's Ring Doorbell camera in September. They show that about 90 minutes after Eastman was taken to the apartment, he was led back outside by 34-year-old Kendrick A. Frazier, Kenwyn Frazier's brother, Manns wrote. Eastman tried to escape and was shot in the head or face while children and others looked on, Manns wrote.