3 children critically hurt in St. Louis highway wreck

ST. LOUIS — Three young children were in critical condition following a car accident late Friday on Highway 40 at Kingshighway in St. Louis, police said.

A Pontiac G6 sedan was traveling east on Highway 40 (Interstate 64) about 10:30 p.m. when the driver attempted to switch lanes at the same time another vehicle also moved into the lane, police said in a statement Saturday.

The 30-year-old driver overcorrected and the Pontiac struck a guard rail and became engulfed in flames. The driver and the passengers — a 4-year-old girl, a 7-year-old boy and a 9-year-old boy — were pulled from the car, police said. It wasn't clear if other motorists came to their aid or if emergency personnel extracted the four.

The driver was in stable condition at a hospital, police said, but the 9-year-old was admitted in critical and unstable condition. The other two children were in critical condition.

Police did not release any additional details on the wreck.