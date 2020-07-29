3 dead, 1 injured in north St. Louis shooting

UPDATED at 3 p.m. Wednesday with additional details.

ST. LOUIS — Three people were killed and one person was injured in a shooting Wednesday in the Walnut Park West neighborhood of north St. Louis.

Police shortly before 2 p.m. received multiple reports of a shooting and officers found four victims suffering from gunshot wounds in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue, near Emma Avenue.

Police spokeswoman Michelle Woodling said in a statement that three people were pronounced dead at the scene. One person suffered wounds to a leg.

It wasn't clear what prompted the gunfire but authorities said it stemmed from a dispute between two groups. One victim was found inside a car and another was found between two cars, a third not far away.

Two women who live in the area said they had heard gunshots intermittently for much of the day before hearing several rounds one after another.

"This is ridiculous," Denise West said. "We shouldn’t have to be living like this. We can’t even go to the grocery store."

Donna Jones, a St. Louis school board member, said she's lived in the neighborhood for 25 years and said crime has gotten progressively worse.