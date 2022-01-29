3 dead, 1 injured in shooting in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Three men were fatally shot and one injured in a north St. Louis neighborhood late Saturday afternoon, police said.

Officers arrived around 4 p.m. to the 4900 block of Cote Brilliante Avenue and found three men in their 20s had been shot. Two of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other was taken to a hospital, where he died, St. Louis police Chief John Hayden said.

The injured man, also in his 20s, ran to a nearby convenience store where he was later found by officers, Hayden said.

Police recovered two guns from the scene and found nearly 50 shell casings in the area, police said.

The incident occurred near Cote Brilliante and Euclid Avenue, roughly a block east of North Kingshighway in the Kingsway East neighborhood.

Updated at 5:20 p.m. with more information.

