3 dead, 1 injured in wreck of car pursued by police on Interstate 70 in St. Charles County

UPDATED at 12:30 a.m. with more information about the crash.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY — Three people died and one was injured when a speeding car being chased by police crashed on Interstate 70 Monday evening, police said.

A news release from Troy police public information officer Tony Stewart said the Missouri Highway Patrol tried to initiate a traffic stop of a speeding car on southbound Highway 61 north of Troy. The vehicle was going faster than 130 mph, the news release said. Before entering the city of Troy, the patrol officer ended the pursuit.

A Troy officer at highways 61 and 47 saw the car passing on the shoulder of and weaving in and out of traffic at speeds up to 130 mph, Stewart wrote. The Troy officer chased it into St. Charles County.

Near the exit for I-70, the car lost control and hit a guard rail. The spinning vehicle left the highway and veered on to the interstate, hitting the guardrail of westbound I-70 and bursting into fire.

Three of the occupants died at the scene, and one was taken by ambulance to a St. Louis-area hospital where he was in critical but stable condition.

Stewart wrote that there is an ongoing multi-agency investigation and the names of the occupants "will not be released at this time."

