3 dead, 4 injured after shooting in Greater Ville neighborhood

UPDATED at 9:35 p.m. Monday to reflect that four people were injured in the shooting.
ST. LOUIS — Three people were killed and four more were injured in a shooting Monday evening in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood, police say.
Police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Sullivan Avenue for multiple reports of a shooting.
Three men, all estimated to be in their 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene, said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden.
Four more victims showed up to area hospitals with gunshot wounds that police believe were suffered in the same incident.
One of the men who died collapsed in the courtyard of Farragut Elementary School, and two more died outside a nearby convenience store.
Hayden said it was not immediately clear what led to the shooting.
Pt.1 of @ChiefJohnHayden’s briefing. https://t.co/gC4FJOcpGg pic.twitter.com/JAPZl5W4Vj— St. Louis, MO Police (@SLMPD) June 22, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
2021 St. Louis area homicide map
Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.