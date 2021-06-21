 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 dead, 4 injured after shooting in Greater Ville neighborhood
0 comments
breaking top story

3 dead, 4 injured after shooting in Greater Ville neighborhood

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 9:35 p.m. Monday to reflect that four people were injured in the shooting. 

ST. LOUIS — Three people were killed and four more were injured in a shooting Monday evening in the city's Greater Ville neighborhood, police say. 

Police responded about 7:30 p.m. to the 4000 block of Sullivan Avenue for multiple reports of a shooting.

Three men, all estimated to be in their 30s, were pronounced dead at the scene, said St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Four more victims showed up to area hospitals with gunshot wounds that police believe were suffered in the same incident. 

One of the men who died collapsed in the courtyard of Farragut Elementary School, and two more died outside a nearby convenience store. 

Hayden said it was not immediately clear what led to the shooting. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

2021 St. Louis area homicide map

Use the controls to filter the map. Click a pin on the map for a summary of what happened.

Types of killings
Shooting
Unspecified
Police Shooting
Justified
Child Abuse
Vehicular
Suspicious Death
Stabbing
Arson
Asphyxiation
Beating
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Nationwide firework shortage leaves local dealers understocked

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports