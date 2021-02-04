3 dead, including 2 young children, in shooting at Dutchtown home

UPDATED at 9:30 a.m. Thursday with police Chief Hayden saying three people killed.

ST. LOUIS — Three people were killed, including two young children, in a shooting Thursday at a home in the Dutchtown neighborhood of south St. Louis, police Chief John Hayden said.

The bodies of a woman in her 30s and the two children — both girls, one about 7 years old and the other believed to be an infant — were discovered by officers who arrived at the home. They were responding to a report of a shooting that police received about 7 a.m.

"It was very gruesome, very tragic," Hayden told reporters near the brick, two-family home where the shooting occurred. "I'm sure the officers were traumatized by what they saw."

Hayden described the shooting as a triple homicide, not a murder-suicide, and that the hunt has begun for those responsible.

The three victims were related to one another but the chief said it's not clear if the woman was the mother to the children.