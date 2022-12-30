3 former St. Louis aldermen who took bribes designated to minimum-security camps

ST. LOUIS — Three former aldermen who were sentenced to prison for taking bribes will spend the next several years in minimum-security satellite camps in Arkansas, Illinois and Texas.

Former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed was designated to the Forrest City Satellite Camp in Arkansas, roughly 45 miles west of Memphis, Tennessee. Ex-Alderman John Collins-Muhammad was sent to a camp at USP Marion in Illinois, roughly 52 miles northeast of Cape Girardeau. Former Alderman Jeffrey Boyd was directed to the Federal Correctional Institution Texarkana in the Texas panhandle.

The men were sentenced Dec. 6 after admitting to accepting bribes from a local businessman in exchange for tax breaks and a cut rate on a city-owned property. Collins-Muhammad and Reed each received sentences of three years and nine months, and Boyd was sentenced to three years.

Now, the men will spend their sentences in satellite camps next to main, higher-security prisons. They have dormitory-style housing, limited or no perimeter fencing, a low staff-to-inmate ratio and provide labor to the main prisons and access to off-site work programs, according to the Bureau of Prisons.

They were allowed to remain out on bond after their Dec. 6 sentencing hearings and report to their camp assignments at a later date.

They were not in Bureau of Prisons custody as of Friday, according to the agency.