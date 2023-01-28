3 men charged in fatal shooting of woman, 23, in Carondelet area

ST. LOUIS — Three men face first-degree murder charges in the death of a woman last month in the city's Carondelet neighborhood.

The victim, Shiann Driskell, 23, of the 900 block of Salem Way in Ellisville, was found dead just after midnight Dec. 10 in an alley in the 6800 block of South Broadway. Police said then she was bleeding from the head.

Court records said Jeramey Bryan Cobert, 22, of the 100 block of Flint Drive near Fenton; William Harvey Desimone, 20, of the Imperial area and Aaron Dwight Payne, 37, of the 4000 block of Cypress Road in St. Ann, were charged Friday in the case. St. Louis police earlier Friday had announced their arrest.

The three were being held Saturday in the St. Louis city jail downtown without bond. They also were each charged with armed criminal action, assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Police described the incident as a shooting but have yet to release other details in the case.