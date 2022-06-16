3 men charged in shooting of 1-year-old child in Fairground neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors on Wednesday charged three men in last week's shooting of a 1-year-old girl during an attempted carjacking.

Desmond Harris, 22, Jaquan Cannon, 23, and James Earl Moore, 20, are each charged with vehicular hijacking, attempted robbery, unlawful use of a weapon and three counts of armed criminal action.

On Thursday morning St. Louis Metropolitan Police said Harris was in custody at hospital. The court issued at-large warrants on the other two men, who were not in custody.

Investigators say three women called police Friday and told officers they had pulled over in the 4100 block of Pleasant Street while they were looking up directions when three armed men approached.

The woman told police the men started talking to the woman in the driver's seat and ordered them out of the car.

Instead, the probable cause statement said, the driver accelerated and the men fired shots at the moving car, hitting a 1-year-old passenger in the head.

On Sunday, police said the girl survived after undergoing surgery. The child's condition had not change as of Thursday morning, according to police.

At the time of the shooting, police said a 22-year-old suspect was shot during the attempted carjacking. He was found at a nearby home suffering from gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital and listed in critical but stable condition.

Later, investigators said all three women identified Harris in a lineup as the main suspect. Officers then found surveillance footage that showed the three men walking out of an apartment at Hyde Park Village Apartments, approaching the car and firing shots, then returning to the apartment.

Police said the video showed Harris and Cannon firing shots. Investigators said they later found guns in the apartment matching the ballistics found at the scene of the shooting.

