3 men killed in separate St. Louis shootings
ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot and killed in separate incidents across the city late Thursday and into early Friday, St. Louis police said.

The first shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday when police were called to the 2600 block of Caroline Street just west of Jefferson Avenue near Lafayette Square.

There they found 29-year-old James Newberry in a back yard with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

About an hour later, officers responded to the 8800 block of North Broadway in the Baden neighborhood where they found a man in a parking lot suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He also was pronounced dead at the scene. 

And then officers were called early Friday to a Citgo gas station at 2821 North Vandeventer Avenue where they found a man next to a vehicle with heavy damage from gunfire.

Emergency workers transported the man to a hospital where he died. 

An initial investigation revealed the vehicle was stolen from St. Peters, and police believe "unknown occupants" of a silver vehicle fired shots into the stolen one where the man was sitting, officials said.

There are no identified suspects in the incidents on Vandeventer or Broadway, but police believe a 19-year-old man was involved in the shooting death of Newberry. 

Anyone with information about the deaths should contact St. Louis police at 314-444-5371. To leave an anonymous tip, people can call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.

