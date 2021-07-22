 Skip to main content
3 men shot, one in critical condition, in Carondelet neighborhood
ST. LOUIS — Three men were shot about 5:50 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of Schirmer Street in the city's Carondelet neighborhood, police said.

One of the victims, a 21-year-old man, was listed in critical condition at an area hospital after being shot in the stomach, police said.

Two other men, ages 27 and 28, were listed in stable condition. One had been shot in the hand and the other received graze wounds to his neck and cheek, police said.

The 21-year-old victim was discovered in response to a call for "suspicious persons," police said, and was then transported to the hospital, while the other two victims later showed up at the hospital.

No further details were available on the shootings.

