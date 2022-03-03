3-month-old St. Charles County girl dies just days after father charged with abuse

O’FALLON, Mo. — A 3-month-old girl died on Thursday, just days after her father was charged with hitting the infant, causing her to stop breathing, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said.

The girl's father, Dominic Wacker, 27, of O'Fallon, was charged Monday with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in serious bodily injury, but a spokeswoman for the prosecutor said new charges now will be considered.

About 2:30 a.m. Monday, Wacker had called 911, saying he had lost his temper and hit the infant, and that the baby was not breathing, according to a statement from an O'Fallon police sergeant.

First responders arrived and performed lifesaving measures on the child, and were able to detect a pulse. The child was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in critical and unstable condition Monday night.

The prosecutor's spokeswoman said the infant died Thursday morning.

Wacker was being held on $75,000, cash-only bond. No attorney was listed for him in court documents.

