 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3-month-old St. Charles County girl dies just days after father charged with abuse

O’FALLON, Mo. — A 3-month-old girl died on Thursday, just days after her father was charged with hitting the infant, causing her to stop breathing, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney's Office said.

The girl's father, Dominic Wacker, 27, of O'Fallon, was charged Monday with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in serious bodily injury, but a spokeswoman for the prosecutor said new charges now will be considered. 

Dominic Wacker, 27, of O'Fallon, Missouri

Dominic Wacker, 27, of O'Fallon, Missouri

About 2:30 a.m. Monday, Wacker had called 911, saying he had lost his temper and hit the infant, and that the baby was not breathing, according to a statement from an O'Fallon police sergeant. 

First responders arrived and performed lifesaving measures on the child, and were able to detect a pulse. The child was taken to a hospital, where she was listed in critical and unstable condition Monday night. 

People are also reading…

The prosecutor's spokeswoman said the infant died Thursday morning. 

Wacker was being held on $75,000, cash-only bond. No attorney was listed for him in court documents.

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News