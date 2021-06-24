 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 people die in head-on crash on Lincoln County highway
0 comments

3 people die in head-on crash on Lincoln County highway

{{featured_button_text}}

UPDATED at 8:45 p.m. Thursday with victims' names. 

LINCOLN COUNTY — Three people were killed Thursday morning in a head-on vehicle crash south of Elsberry, Missouri.

Charles Edgar, 23, was driving north on Route JJ, south of Lakeview Drive, at about 6:30 a.m. when he hit his brakes and his 2005 Chevrolet 1500 skidded across the road and hit a 2007 Toyota Tundra, according to Missouri Highway Patrol.

Edgar and his passenger, Denise Presley, 41, of Branson, Mo., were pronounced dead at the scene, as was the driver of the Toyota, Richard Lamb, 40, of Elsberry.

One of the vehicles was engulfed in flames following the collision.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Up for Discussion: U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports