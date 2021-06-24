3 people die in head-on crash on Lincoln County highway

UPDATED at 8:45 p.m. Thursday with victims' names.

LINCOLN COUNTY — Three people were killed Thursday morning in a head-on vehicle crash south of Elsberry, Missouri.

Charles Edgar, 23, was driving north on Route JJ, south of Lakeview Drive, at about 6:30 a.m. when he hit his brakes and his 2005 Chevrolet 1500 skidded across the road and hit a 2007 Toyota Tundra, according to Missouri Highway Patrol.

Edgar and his passenger, Denise Presley, 41, of Branson, Mo., were pronounced dead at the scene, as was the driver of the Toyota, Richard Lamb, 40, of Elsberry.

One of the vehicles was engulfed in flames following the collision.

