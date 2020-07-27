3 people shot, 2 fatally, in North Pointe neighborhood
3 people shot, 2 fatally, in North Pointe neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot in the North Pointe neighborhood Monday evening, police say.

Two of the victims, both men, died, police say. A third victim was taken to a hospital, police say. 

Police were called to Switzer Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. 

Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating. 

The shooting was first reported as being in the Baden neighborhood. 

Updated at 10 p.m. Monday to correct neighborhood. 

