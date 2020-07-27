3 people shot, 2 fatally, in North Pointe neighborhood

ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot in the North Pointe neighborhood Monday evening, police say.
Two of the victims, both men, died, police say. A third victim was taken to a hospital, police say.
Police were called to Switzer Avenue just before 7:30 p.m.
Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating.
The shooting was first reported as being in the Baden neighborhood.
Updated at 10 p.m. Monday to correct neighborhood.
Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editor, Mandy St. Amand.