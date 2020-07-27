3 people shot in Baden neighborhood, 2 not conscious or breathing
3 people shot in Baden neighborhood, 2 not conscious or breathing

ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot in the Baden neighborhood Monday evening, police say.

Two of the victims, both men, were not conscious or breathing. A third victim was taken to a hospital, police say. 

Police were called to the 1400 block of Switzer Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. 

Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating. 

Two people have already been fatally shot in the past five days in the Baden neighborhood: 23-year-old Demarko Williams was killed late Sunday in the 8500 block of Robin Avenue, near Monday's scene, and a 29-year-old was killed July 23 in the 800 block of Wall Street. 

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates. 

