3 people shot, killed in north St. Louis apartment building
ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot and killed Thursday afternoon at an apartment building in north St. Louis, police said. 

Police responded to a call just before 2 p.m. for a shooting at an apartment building in the 5300 block of Harney Avenue.

They found a woman and a man in an alley with gunshot wounds and a third person inside an apartment who had also been shot, police said. All three people were pronounced dead at the scene. 

The apartment building is located near the corner of Harney and Geraldine avenues, a few blocks away from the Bellefontaine Cemetery in the city's Mark Twain neighborhood. 

