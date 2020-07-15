You are the owner of this article.
3 people shot Wednesday in north St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot Wednesday evening in the city's Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood, police say. 

Police were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 4000 block of Dressell Avenue, where rifle casings littered the street for almost a block. 

The victims, all males, were transported to a hospital. Police did not provide information about the victims' conditions. 

Wednesday's triple shooting was the latest in an especially violent month in St. Louis, including a scene Tuesday night where three people were found dead in a home, and another was found dead a block away. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

