3 people shot Wednesday in north St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Three people were shot Wednesday evening in the city's Mark Twain I-70 Industrial neighborhood, police say.

Police were called about 5:45 p.m. to the 4000 block of Dressell Avenue, where rifle casings littered the street for almost a block.

The victims, all males, were transported to a hospital. Police did not provide information about the victims' conditions.

Wednesday's triple shooting was the latest in an especially violent month in St. Louis, including a scene Tuesday night where three people were found dead in a home, and another was found dead a block away.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

