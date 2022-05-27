3 people wounded in Wellston after shootout sparked by apparent gun robbery

WELLSTON — As many as three people fired weapons, and three people were wounded — including two bystanders — after a robbery gone bad on Friday afternoon at a market.

The North County Police Cooperative is investigating the incident, which left one person in critical condition outside the Wellston Food Market, 6250 Page Avenue. Two others had injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

About 2:45 p.m., a person who had been in the market with an AR-15-style rife, but hadn't threatened anyone with it, left the store and was confronted by a man with a gun who demanded the rifle, police cooperative Maj. Ron Martin said.

The individual handed over the rifle, and the man then walked away with it, police said. The individual whose rifle was taken then walked to a vehicle, grabbed another gun and began firing at the man who took the rifle, leading to a shootout.

Two uninvolved people nearby were struck by gunfire, and the man who initially took the rifle also was hit multiple times, police said.

The robbery victim grabbed the rifle and left, but police said it's believed a different man then arrived and shot the wounded man who had taken the rifle.

The robbery suspect was in critical condition Friday afternoon, Martin said.

The North County Police Cooperative is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact its officers at 314-499-6090 or 314-428-6868.

